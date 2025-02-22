All about the controversial draft UGC regulations

She said the guidelines regarding the VCs' appointment do not provide any scope for representation of the state government in the selection committee.

Earlier, states were represented in the search-cum-selection committee. "According to the present draft, the state governments that fund the universities and supervise their activities will be denied their democratic rights," she added.

Pointing out the minimum qualification for the appointment of VCs, the CPI(M) leader said the move is to dilute the academic qualifications required for Vice-Chancellorship, which, she said, may adversely affect academic excellence of the universities.

“Such proposals may lead to further commercialisation of higher education, decreasing its integrity, ultimately sabotaging academic freedom and critical thinking. The UGC has the authority to determine the qualification of academic staff, but to intrude into the process of selection and appointment, including that of the Vice-Chancellor, is not only a dilution of the autonomy of the universities and the powers of the states but also a direct act of violation of federal principles in the Constitution,” she said.

DMK's member of Parliament Tiruchi Siva concurred. Stating that the proposed guidelines infringe on the rights of the state government and are against the country's federal structure, he said that in the name of reforming higher education, the Centre is making changes that are practically impossible to adopt.

“The mandate and jurisdiction of the UGC is limited. Some of the most contentious proposals are on the exclusion of the state government from the Vice-Chancellor search committee and allowing non-academicians to be VCs. It is absurd,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

He said the proposal that anyone without academic experience can become a VC would lead to the induction of people with vested interests. “Above all, any state or university that doesn’t abide by the guidelines will not get grants from the UGC. They will also not be able to award degrees to the students. This is mere arm twisting. We have valid reasons to oppose the bill,” he added.

The Southern states have also upped the ante by holding national conventions in Karnataka and Kerala. At a convention held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on February 20, the four states passed a 15-point resolution rejecting the draft. Hyderabad will host the third conclave soon, said Siva.