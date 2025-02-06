Attempt to push RSS agenda: Rahul Gandhi slams government at protest against UGC draft regulations

"This attempt that it is doing with the education system of different states is just another attempt to push its agenda," Gandhi said.

"Each state has its traditions, history, language and that is why I keep saying that, in the Constitution, India is called a 'Union of States', that means all these histories, traditions, languages come together to make India the Union of States and so that is how we have to think about it," he said.

"We have to respect all the languages, all the cultures, all the traditions, all the histories and we have to understand where they are coming from," he said.

The Tamil people have their history, language, traditions, and they have had their struggles, he said.

"Doing this is an insult to the Tamil people and also to all other states where the RSS is trying to impose its hegemony," he said of the UGC's draft regulations.