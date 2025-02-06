New UGC regulations contradict NEP, says Karnataka home minister

BENGALURU: The University Grants Commission’s (UGC) growing influence over education policies, from primary to higher education, is a cause for concern. Many of the proposals from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aimed to strengthen regional languages and cultures, have now been contradicted by the new UGC draft regulations, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said.

He was speaking at the Higher Education Ministers’ Conclave, where ministers from six states including Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Jharkhand, participated to oppose the UGC’s draft regulations.

Parameshwara questioned why states were not given the freedom to shape their education policies to reflect their regional priorities and culture.

Ministers call for review of UGC draft regulations

Parameshwara said the UGC Draft Regulations 2025 must strike a balance between national policies and the interests of individual states. “Karnataka has always been at the forefront of higher education and has worked closely with UGC. There was no way that we would have differed from a national perspective, however, the proposed changes should not undermine the autonomy of states or create unnecessary conflicts between the state and central governments,” he said.

He said that while Karnataka is open to discussions on amendments, these changes must not be imposed without considering the concerns of state governments.

State Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar listed key points of contention on the implications of the draft policy on the autonomous functioning of state universities. He stressed that the role of state governments in selecting vice-chancellors is being challenged, which could undermine their authority in higher education.