NEP mandate in new UGC draft may trouble Tamil Nadu universities

CHENNAI: The universities in Tamil Nadu are caught in a quandary as the University Grants Commission, in a recent draft notification, has proposed to grade higher education institutions (HEIs) based on their implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Privileges and entitlements for HEIs will be based on these new norms, the UGC said.
As the Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed the NEP, none of the state universities have adopted it. Consequently, if the notification is implemented, rankings of universities would be affected. The UGC has invited suggestions from stakeholders.
In its notification, the UGC had stated that as per existing regulations, grades/scores obtained through NAAC accreditation are the sole criteria for making HEIs eligible for certain privileges and entitlements. It has been decided to develop a system to evaluate HEIs based on their implementation of the NEP.
UGC misusing its powers to implement NEP: Varsities
“Progress made by the HEIs in implementing the NEP will be considered while granting privileges and entitlements under various UGC regulations,” it added.
State varsities have alleged that UGC is misusing its powers to force the state to implement NEP. “This draft is certainly unfair. When ranking systems like NAAC and NIRF already exist, what is the need for a new system. It is quite clear this has been done only to target states like TN which are opposing the NEP,” said the vice-chancellor of a state university.
A two-step evaluation process has been developed to facilitate NEP implementation and specific eligibility qualifiers and quantifier parameters have been identified to determine the allocation of points.
The quantifier parameters require institutions to fulfil 49 criteria, including a condition that at least 75% of teachers in the institute should be working on permanent basis, the HEIs should have appointed a professor of practice, if they have adopted the Academic Bank of Credits, among others.
This is not for the first time that UGC draft regulations have become a thorn in the flesh for state universities. The UGC has also proposed a draft guideline bringing changes to the process of appointing vice-chancellors and faculty, which is also being opposed by TN.