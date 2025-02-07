NEP mandate in new UGC draft may trouble Tamil Nadu universities

CHENNAI: The universities in Tamil Nadu are caught in a quandary as the University Grants Commission, in a recent draft notification, has proposed to grade higher education institutions (HEIs) based on their implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Privileges and entitlements for HEIs will be based on these new norms, the UGC said.

As the Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed the NEP, none of the state universities have adopted it. Consequently, if the notification is implemented, rankings of universities would be affected. The UGC has invited suggestions from stakeholders.

In its notification, the UGC had stated that as per existing regulations, grades/scores obtained through NAAC accreditation are the sole criteria for making HEIs eligible for certain privileges and entitlements. It has been decided to develop a system to evaluate HEIs based on their implementation of the NEP.

UGC misusing its powers to implement NEP: Varsities

“Progress made by the HEIs in implementing the NEP will be considered while granting privileges and entitlements under various UGC regulations,” it added.