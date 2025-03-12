Rs 2,900 crore low-level transportable radar for IAF contracted

NEW DELHI: The government confirmed the acquisition of low-level transportable radars on Wednesday, which will strengthen the Indian Air Force's capabilities to track aerial targets.
The Ministry of Defence said that it "has inked a capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad, for the procurement of Low-level Transportable Radar (LLTR) Ashwini at a cost of Rs 2,906 crore."
This is part of the government's efforts to strengthen the country's indigenous defence capabilities.
"Its acquisition will significantly enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force," the Ministry of Defence added.
LLTR (Ashwini) is an active electronically scanned phased array radar based on state-of-the-art solid-state technology. "The radar is capable of tracking aerial targets, ranging from high-speed fighter aircraft to slow-moving targets such as unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters."
The radar has been indigenously designed and developed by the Electronics & Radar Development Establishment, DRDO.
The contract was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on March 12, 2025.
This programme is a major step toward achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing by reducing dependency on foreign-origin equipment manufacturers, while also acting as a catalyst for the development of the defence industrial ecosystem in the country.