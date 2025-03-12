Rs 2,900 crore low-level transportable radar for IAF contracted

NEW DELHI: The government confirmed the acquisition of low-level transportable radars on Wednesday, which will strengthen the Indian Air Force's capabilities to track aerial targets.

The Ministry of Defence said that it "has inked a capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad, for the procurement of Low-level Transportable Radar (LLTR) Ashwini at a cost of Rs 2,906 crore."

This is part of the government's efforts to strengthen the country's indigenous defence capabilities.

"Its acquisition will significantly enhance the operational preparedness of the Indian Air Force," the Ministry of Defence added.