Sambhal’s history predates Islam, Hari Vishnu temple razed in 1526: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that Sambhal has historical significance dating back over 5,000 years, predating Islam. Speaking at a media event in Lucknow, he claimed that the Hari Vishnu temple in the region was destroyed in 1526.

“Sambhal represents a historical truth, and I have always spoken about it openly,” Adityanath stated, emphasizing the region’s deep cultural and religious roots.

The chief minister also reiterated his pride in the saffron (‘Bhagwa’) identity, describing it as a symbol of Sanatan Dharma. Expressing confidence in its global recognition, he said, “Bhagwa is my identity, Sanatan Dharma’s identity, and I am proud of it. One day, the whole world will wear it.”

Yogi Adityanath stated that while he respects all faiths, the forcible occupation of religious sites is not acceptable. He also added that Sambhal once had 68 pilgrimage sites, but only 18 have been identified so far.

"I am a Yogi and I respect every sect and religion... But it is not acceptable if someone forcibly occupies a place and destroys someone's faith... There were 68 pilgrimage places in Sambhal, and we have only been able to find 18 till now... In Sambhal, Jalabhishek was performed after 56 years at a Shiva temple."