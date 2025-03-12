Sambhal’s history predates Islam, Hari Vishnu temple razed in 1526: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that Sambhal has historical significance dating back over 5,000 years, predating Islam. Speaking at a media event in Lucknow, he claimed that the Hari Vishnu temple in the region was destroyed in 1526.
“Sambhal represents a historical truth, and I have always spoken about it openly,” Adityanath stated, emphasizing the region’s deep cultural and religious roots.
The chief minister also reiterated his pride in the saffron (‘Bhagwa’) identity, describing it as a symbol of Sanatan Dharma. Expressing confidence in its global recognition, he said, “Bhagwa is my identity, Sanatan Dharma’s identity, and I am proud of it. One day, the whole world will wear it.”
Yogi Adityanath stated that while he respects all faiths, the forcible occupation of religious sites is not acceptable. He also added that Sambhal once had 68 pilgrimage sites, but only 18 have been identified so far.
"I am a Yogi and I respect every sect and religion... But it is not acceptable if someone forcibly occupies a place and destroys someone's faith... There were 68 pilgrimage places in Sambhal, and we have only been able to find 18 till now... In Sambhal, Jalabhishek was performed after 56 years at a Shiva temple."
Yogi criticized Congress for making negative remarks about the Maha Kumbh, stating that they oppose every good initiative.
"They oppose every good work. All of them have had opportunities. The first Kumbh Mela of independent India was organized in 1954 when Congress was in power both in the state and at the center. At that time, the scene was marked by corruption, disorder, and anarchy. More than 1,000 deaths occurred, and this happened at every Kumbh Mela thereafter. This is not hidden from anyone," CM Yogi said.
He also criticized Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav for questioning the cleanliness of the Maha Kumbh 2025, saying that those who were making negative comments had created a place of filth, disorder, and anarchy during their time.
"Those who are criticizing our clean Maha Kumbh--what was the reality in 2013, when the Prime Minister of Mauritius visited Prayagraj and went to Sangam? He saw the filth, chaos, and mud, and couldn't muster the courage to take a dip. He offered his respects from a distance, with tears in his eyes, and left. Such scenes. had been witnessed on other occasions as well. Those who are making negative comments now had created a place of filth, disorder, and anarchy during their time," CM Yogi said.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)