Only a mentally disturbed person can idolize Aurangzeb: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday criticised opposition parties and those who glorify Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, questioning their mental state and intentions.

Speaking at a media event in Lucknow, he remarked that only a mentally disturbed person could consider Aurangzeb an ideal figure.

Adityanath was participating in an event -- Manthan: Kumbh and Beyond -- organised by the RSS-affiliated weekly Organiser.

His comments came amid a controversy sparked by Maharashtra Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb, which led to his suspension from the state assembly until March 26 and multiple FIRs being filed against him for allegedly hurting public sentiments.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said, "Those who do not believe in India's Sanatan traditions and culture and instead conspire against them should also look at the fate of those they glorify. I say this with complete sincerity that only a mentally distorted person can consider Aurangzeb an ideal figure. I do not believe that any mentally mature or intelligent person would look up to such a cruel ruler."

Taking a sharp jibe, he added, "If someone truly believes this with full awareness, then they should first name their own son Aurangzeb. And they should also be prepared to face the kind of treatment Aurangzeb meted out to his father, Shah Jahan."