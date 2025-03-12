Surreal it sounds! Uttarakhand employee’s ‘deity’ outburst stuns state secretariat

DEHRADUN: A peculiar scene unfolded at the Secretariat on Monday as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived for the scheduled meetings. Eyewitnesses reported that unexpectedly, an employee began behaving strangely and screaming loudly, leading many to believe that he was possessed by a ‘deity’. The unexpected outburst drew attention and left onlookers in shock.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the man is seen entering the Secretariat barefoot, repeatedly shouting “orders, orders!” He also warned that a crisis was imminent for the CM, causing alarm among onlookers. In the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand, this phenomenon is known as “Devta Ka Aavahan” or “Arrival of the Deity.” It is a religious and cultural tradition where locals become immersed in devotion during specific prayers or rituals. During these occasions, some devotees reportedly experience ‘divine possession,’ leading them to dance and shout uncontrollably.

According to reports, the employee identified as Virendra Datt Bhatt, who is a driver with the secretariat, has been slapped with a penalty of over Rs 60,000 by the State Property Department. He is also facing charges related to other misconduct. A recommendation for Bhatt’s suspension had previously been made earlier as well, but it was not implemented. Some of his colleagues have distanced themselves from Bhatt due to his behaviour.

According to sources in the secretariat, Chief Administrative Officer of the State Property Department Ravindra Pandey has recommended the suspension of Bhatt. The recommendation also includes the forced retirement of the driver due to concerns about his mental health. In the suspension letter, the Chief Administrative Officer Pandey stated that the driver’s claims of divine visitation at the Secretariat appear to be a calculated strategy.

Local priest Acharya Sushant Raj told this newspaper, “This tradition is an important part of our local culture and is viewed with reverence and respect.”