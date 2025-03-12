Uttarakhand to upgrade Chidiyapur rescue center to tackle rising human-wildlife conflicts

According to the administration of the Chidiyapur Rescue Center, under the Uttarakhand Forest Department, aggressive leopards are confined in enclosures resembling "jails" and are not fed meat on Tuesdays.

"On this day, they must survive on a vegetarian diet," officials explained. At present, there are 16 leopards in Uttarakhand's forests, some serving life sentences due to their unpredictable behavior.

Sources within the Uttarakhand Forest Department stated that the Chidiyapur Rescue Center, which spans approximately 35 hectares, was initially established to treat injured animals. However, in recent years, it has also become a holding facility for several man-eating predators.

Located along Najibabad Road, this center now houses 14 man-eating leopards, all confined behind bars.

"The rescue center houses these predatory animals, which have been brought in from various regions, including Pauri, Joshimath, Kotdwar, and Haridwar," an official from the Forest Department said. "These animals have preyed on many people, and now they are under our care."