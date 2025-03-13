189 mosques in UP covered with tarpaulin on Holi eve as police tighten security

LUCKNOW: With Holi falling on Friday during the holy month of Ramzan and prominent Muslim clerics of Uttar Pradesh having already revised the timings for Friday prayers, postponing them after 2 pm, 189 mosques in at least four districts of the state were covered with tarpaulin ahead of the festival of colours.

While Muslim clerics have adjusted the timing of Friday prayers across 18 districts of the state on Holi day, mosques in Bareilly, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, and Aligarh in central-western UP were covered with tarpaulin to protect them from the splash of Holi colors.

For the sake of maintaining peace, UP DGP Prashant Kumar sent a letter to all the district police chiefs, commissionerates, and heads of police zones and ranges with a 20-point directive to fortify the sensitive zones in their respective districts with adequate deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

Besides holding direct interactions with top police officers of the state, the DGP personally met senior officers of sensitive districts and discussed police arrangement for the festival.