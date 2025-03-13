23 Yamuna sites fail quality test, river can barely sustain life in Delhi: Parliamentary panel report

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel on water resources, in its report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, stated that the Yamuna river’s ability to sustain life has been found to be nearly nonexistent in the Delhi stretch.

The report highlighted that 23 out of the 33 monitored sites, including six in the national capital, failed to meet basic water quality standards. The Yamuna flows through a 40 km stretch in Delhi, entering from Palla in Haryana and exiting at Asgarpur into Uttar Pradesh.

The dissolved oxygen (DO) levels, which indicate the river's ability to sustain life, were found to be nearly nonexistent in the Delhi stretch.

Calling for a coordinated response from all stakeholders to address pollution and restore the river's health, the report on the Upper Yamuna River Cleaning Project and riverbed management in Delhi warned that, despite the construction and upgrade of sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, pollution levels remain alarmingly high.