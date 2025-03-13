Air-to-air missile Astra successfully test-fired from LCA Tejas

BHUBANESWAR: In another step towards indigenising weapon systems, India has successfully test-fired the beyond visual range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) Astra from an aircraft off the Odisha coast, paving the way for its integration into the indigenously developed fighter jet.

Defence sources said the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) conducted the test launch of the homegrown Astra from the LCA Tejas AF MK1 prototype fighter aircraft on Wednesday off the coast of Chandipur.

The test-firing successfully demonstrated the direct hit of the missile on a moving target. All the subsystems performed accurately, meeting all mission parameters and objectives, the sources said.

Designed and developed by DRDO, Astra missile is capable of engaging targets up to a range of over 100 km. The missile has been equipped with advanced guidance and navigation capabilities that allow it to destroy targets with greater accuracy.

Astra has already been inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) and integrated with frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi 30 MKI. "This successful test is a significant milestone towards the induction of LCA AF MK1A variant of the missile. More trials have been planned for the performance evaluation," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.