Ayush must be integrated into mainstream healthcare: Parliamentary panel to Ministry

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has criticised the Ministry of Ayush for not fully utilising the funds allocated to it and said that it “must strive hard to integrate Ayush into mainstream healthcare.”
The Ministry aims to enhance AYUSH services, particularly in underserved and remote areas, but it lacks the resources to do so effectively, said the department-related parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
“The need to establish integrated AYUSH hospitals in many districts has a high financial requirement,” said the Committee, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav.
“The Committee also observes that the Ministry is not fully utilising the funds allocated to it. It is crucial to optimise resource utilisation by implementing strategies that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of existing programs, focusing on high-impact interventions in priority areas, and establishing robust tracking systems to monitor spending and identify the most effective resource allocation,” the Committee said.
“Simultaneously, a strategic approach to infrastructure expansion is necessary, prioritising the establishment of integrated AYUSH hospitals in underserved districts through a phased approach that aligns with available resources while also exploring cost-effective models for hospital establishment and operation,” it added.
The report, which was tabled in both Houses of parliament on Wednesday, said Ayush must strive hard to integrate Ayush into mainstream healthcare. "Besides providing Ayush services through PHCs, CHCs, and DHs, significant efforts are required in quality improvement, research and regulatory framework in Ayush healthcare, global collaboration, AYUSH market expansion, sustainable development of medicinal plants, etc.
“All this would not be possible without adequate development of skilled Health Human Resources in the Ayush sector. The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry develop mega schemes in mission mode,” it said.
It also recommended that they expedite the recruitment process to fill vacant posts so that the Ministry can function efficiently, make concerted efforts to optimally utilise AYUSH resources, and establish the system within a pluralistic healthcare framework.
"The Committee recommends that the Ministry take proactive steps to correspond with the 16th Finance Commission and accordingly develop a plan for adequate fund allocation and timely release for the next five years, accelerating AYUSH's growth."
It also strongly recommended consolidating all AYUSH drug-related standard-setting processes under a single authoritative body - an independent drug controller of AYUSH - in alignment with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its associated rules.
“To achieve this, the Ministry should establish a streamlined and inclusive mechanism that actively involves stakeholders in the development of pharmacopoeial standards, ensuring greater efficiency and uniformity,” the Committee said.
It also suggested that going forward, communication should be made with first-world countries like the UK and the US to promote AYUSH among the Indian diaspora and their native citizens.
The Committee realizes the potential of promoting AYUSH-related healthcare travel to India. Accordingly, the Ministry must devise strategies to vigorously promote the AYUSH system of medicine in international markets, support investment, and exchange exports to boost Ayush products in the global market.
Noting that nearly 271 research projects have been completed during the last five years, the report observed that documenting findings in a comprehensive final report and publishing results in peer-reviewed journals and conferences is essential to disseminating knowledge.
“The Committee recommends to the Ministry to ensure compliance with ethical, regulatory, and funding requirements, including proper acknowledgements that are crucial for maintaining accountability and credibility in the Ayurvedic System of Medicine,” it said.