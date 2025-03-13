Ayush must be integrated into mainstream healthcare: Parliamentary panel to Ministry

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has criticised the Ministry of Ayush for not fully utilising the funds allocated to it and said that it “must strive hard to integrate Ayush into mainstream healthcare.”

The Ministry aims to enhance AYUSH services, particularly in underserved and remote areas, but it lacks the resources to do so effectively, said the department-related parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“The need to establish integrated AYUSH hospitals in many districts has a high financial requirement,” said the Committee, headed by Rajya Sabha MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav.

“The Committee also observes that the Ministry is not fully utilising the funds allocated to it. It is crucial to optimise resource utilisation by implementing strategies that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of existing programs, focusing on high-impact interventions in priority areas, and establishing robust tracking systems to monitor spending and identify the most effective resource allocation,” the Committee said.