Banke Bihari temple priests reject demand against use of deity attire curated by Muslim artists

LUCKNOW: Priests at the famous Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan rejected a demand to stop using attires made by Muslim artisans for its deity, stating that religious discrimination had no place in the temple's traditions.

The demand was made by Dinesh Sharma, who leads Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Sangharsh Nyas, urging the temple management to avoid buying attires curated by artisans of the other community to ensure that Lord Krishna's attire were crafted only by those who adhere to "religious purity."

However, the temple priests said the demand was “impractical” as other communities “simply did not have the same level of dexterity in crafting these attires.”

As per Sharma, around 80 per cent of the artisans engaged in making the attires, crowns, and intricate ‘zardozi’ work for the deities are Muslims.

“Not just attire, but even the temple's iron railings, grills, and other structures are also moulded by them. How can we inspect the personal purity of every artisan,” he asked.