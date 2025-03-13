Bihar government on high alert after bird flu spread, eggs temporarily removed from mid-day meal menu

PATNA: Alarmed over the spread of Avian Influenza, the Bihar government has directed the officials of the education department to stop the supply of eggs served to government schools under the Mid-Day Meal scheme.

Sahila, Director of Primary Education and MDM, said, "We have asked the officials concerned to stop the supply of eggs with immediate effect. An alert was issued by union fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy ministry to Bihar government over increasing bird flu incidents."

Sahila added that district education officers and district programme officers have also been asked to comply strictly with the order.

They have been directed to supply seasonal fruits like Apples and Bananas instead of eggs. The supply of eggs will be reinstated once the situation turns normal, the director told TNIE over the phone on March 13.