CBI probing alleged role of public servants in facilitating gold smuggling from Dubai

NEW DELHI: The CBI has initiated an investigation into the suspected involvement of public servants in aiding gold smuggling from Dubai, following a complaint filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), sources said.

The DRI had recently made two arrests, including that of actor Ranya Rao, in Bengaluru, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The DRI arrested Ranya at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) under the Customs Act, 1962, for smuggling 14.2 kg of gold worth Rs 12.56 crore.

There were 14 gold bars, each weighing 1 kg, strapped to her thighs with tape and bandages. This was followed by the arrest of two foreign nationals, an Omani and a UAE citizen, who were caught at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on March 6 while attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold, worth Rs 18.92 crore, into India from Dubai.