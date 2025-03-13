Centre implementing roadmap to restore peace in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The Centre is implementing a roadmap to restore peace in Manipur even as six Naga MLAs of the state have pledged their support to any peace initiative.

Quoting AK Mishra, who is advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs (Northeast), the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) Manipur claimed the Centre was implementing the first phase of the peace roadmap. A delegation of FOCS, which is a conglomerate of 20 Imphal Valley-based civil society organisations, met Mishra on Wednesday.

FOCS spokesperson Ngangbam Chamcham told media that during the course of the discussion, Mishra apprised them that the first phase of the roadmap included the surrender of weapons, reopening of roads and curbing the activities of armed groups.

Responding to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s call, individuals from the Imphal valley and the hill districts surrendered a large number of weapons, along with ammunition in recent days. However, an attempt to restore “free movement” on all roads in the state was met with violent protests by the Kuki-Zo tribals. One person was killed, while over 40 others were injured.