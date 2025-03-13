Centre implementing roadmap to restore peace in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The Centre is implementing a roadmap to restore peace in Manipur even as six Naga MLAs of the state have pledged their support to any peace initiative.
Quoting AK Mishra, who is advisor to the Ministry of Home Affairs (Northeast), the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) Manipur claimed the Centre was implementing the first phase of the peace roadmap. A delegation of FOCS, which is a conglomerate of 20 Imphal Valley-based civil society organisations, met Mishra on Wednesday.
FOCS spokesperson Ngangbam Chamcham told media that during the course of the discussion, Mishra apprised them that the first phase of the roadmap included the surrender of weapons, reopening of roads and curbing the activities of armed groups.
Responding to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s call, individuals from the Imphal valley and the hill districts surrendered a large number of weapons, along with ammunition in recent days. However, an attempt to restore “free movement” on all roads in the state was met with violent protests by the Kuki-Zo tribals. One person was killed, while over 40 others were injured.
At a high-level Manipur security review meeting held in New Delhi on March 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had issued directions to restore free movement and take action against anyone attempting to create obstructions. The meeting was attended among others by the Manipur governor.
Meanwhile, the six Naga MLAs met Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Thursday and apprised him about various issues being faced by the people.
“They assured that they will extend their cooperation in every step to ensure peace and also exuded confidence that the state will return to peace and normalcy under the leadership of the Governor,” a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan stated.
The MLAs were Awangbow Newmai, Khashim Vashum, Losii Dikho, Leishiyo Keishing, J Kumo Sha and Janghemlung Panmei.
Representatives of the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee also met the governor and submitted a memorandum requesting him to take steps for the welfare of the internally displaced persons from the Churachandpur district who are residing in various relief camps. The governor assured to look into the matter.