Centre launches nuclear energy mission to boost research, technology

NEW DELHI: The Centre has issued a policy directive to launch the Nuclear Energy Mission (NEM) as part of the country’s energy transition efforts, focusing on research and development of new reactor designs and other technological advancements.
In response to a query from a member in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), explained that the NEM will also emphasise the large-scale deployment of existing technologies and designs. This will require the participation of private investors and sectors, including manufacturing industries.
The NEM will also necessitate capacity building, and to facilitate active partnerships with the private sector, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act are being pursued. Dr Singh further stated that a Task Force has also been set up within the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) to review the necessary amendments to the Atomic Energy Act.
"This Task Force has members from DAE, AERB, NPCIL, NITI Aayog, MoLJ, and MEA. The Task Force is examining various aspects such as the build, own, and operation of nuclear power plants (NPPs) by the private sector, nuclear safety, security, safeguards, fuel procurement/fabrication, waste management, and spent fuel reprocessing," he added.
Furthermore, a separate Task Force is reviewing the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act (CLND Act) to address concerns raised by private suppliers in addition to the first Task Force looking into various nuclear energy aspects.
Dr Singh further explained, “In FY 2024-25, as part of the Budget Announcement, a policy directive has been set to partner with the private sector for setting up Bharat Small Reactors (BSR), and in pursuance of the same, NPCIL has floated a Request-for-Proposal to private industries to finance and build small-sized 220 MW-PHWR based NPPs as captive plants for electricity production.”
The BSRs are intended to be commissioned and operated by NPCIL but set up with private capital. “This initiative aims to target a wide range of industries, such as minerals & metals and petrochemicals, which will aid in the decarbonisation of the industrial sector. Furthermore, with the inclusion of private investment, it is expected that the strategy for scaling up the nuclear sector will send a strong policy signal to both public and private industries to participate and plan for capacity and infrastructure expansion for nuclear-related projects, ensuring the continuity of business so that they can remain invested in the long term,” the Minister said.
The government is also working towards making Nuclear Power Projects (NPPs) eligible for climate finance, which would provide a significant boost to progress on this mission.