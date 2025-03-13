Centre launches nuclear energy mission to boost research, technology

NEW DELHI: The Centre has issued a policy directive to launch the Nuclear Energy Mission (NEM) as part of the country’s energy transition efforts, focusing on research and development of new reactor designs and other technological advancements.

In response to a query from a member in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), explained that the NEM will also emphasise the large-scale deployment of existing technologies and designs. This will require the participation of private investors and sectors, including manufacturing industries.

The NEM will also necessitate capacity building, and to facilitate active partnerships with the private sector, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act are being pursued. Dr Singh further stated that a Task Force has also been set up within the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) to review the necessary amendments to the Atomic Energy Act.

"This Task Force has members from DAE, AERB, NPCIL, NITI Aayog, MoLJ, and MEA. The Task Force is examining various aspects such as the build, own, and operation of nuclear power plants (NPPs) by the private sector, nuclear safety, security, safeguards, fuel procurement/fabrication, waste management, and spent fuel reprocessing," he added.