Chhattisgarh government approves new Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has approved the “Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025,” replacing the previous “Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy-2023.” The decision was taken by the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, as part of efforts to eliminate the Maoist issue in the state.
The new policy aims to encourage Maoists to surrender, reintegrate into mainstream society, and provide relief to victims of Naxal violence. A major challenge after the surrender of hardcore Maoists is ensuring they find stable livelihoods that keep them meaningfully engaged. The government plans to create opportunities to help them integrate into society successfully.
Under this policy, surrendered Maoists will receive financial assistance, rehabilitation support, education, employment opportunities, and security. A government spokesperson stated, “The government intends to ensure that those leaving violence behind, giving up arms, can build a stable and dignified life for themselves. CM Vishnu Deo Sai has emphasised that the state government is committed to completely eradicating Maoists, and this policy is a crucial step in that direction.”
The cabinet also decided to introduce special schemes to help surrendered Naxalites reintegrate into society. A government official added, “They will be provided with training for self-employment and skill development. Such a move will prevent them from returning to violence. Additionally, victims of violence perpetrated by left-wing extremists will receive support and rehabilitation assistance.”
In the past, several surrendered Maoists have successfully left violence behind and built new lives under self-employment initiatives. A few days ago, three hardcore Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district. Raipur Range IG Amresh Mishra stated, “They expressed their willingness to return to the mainstream after being frustrated with the anti-development and hollow ideology of the CPI (Maoist). All three appreciated the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government and promoted by the police.”
The new policy is expected to bring hope for resolving the long-standing Maoist problem in Chhattisgarh. The government believes it will not only encourage Maoists to join mainstream society but also promote peace and development in the state.