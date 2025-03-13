Chhattisgarh government approves new Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has approved the “Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025,” replacing the previous “Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy-2023.” The decision was taken by the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, as part of efforts to eliminate the Maoist issue in the state.

The new policy aims to encourage Maoists to surrender, reintegrate into mainstream society, and provide relief to victims of Naxal violence. A major challenge after the surrender of hardcore Maoists is ensuring they find stable livelihoods that keep them meaningfully engaged. The government plans to create opportunities to help them integrate into society successfully.

Under this policy, surrendered Maoists will receive financial assistance, rehabilitation support, education, employment opportunities, and security. A government spokesperson stated, “The government intends to ensure that those leaving violence behind, giving up arms, can build a stable and dignified life for themselves. CM Vishnu Deo Sai has emphasised that the state government is committed to completely eradicating Maoists, and this policy is a crucial step in that direction.”