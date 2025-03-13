Class 12 students missing March 15 Hindi exam due to Holi will get another opportunity: CBSE

NEW DELHI: CBSE Class 12 students unable to appear in Hindi exam scheduled on March 15 on account of Holi will get another opportunity write the paper, the board announced on Thursday.
The exam will be held along with the special examination conducted for students participating in National or International level sports events.
“In view of the constraints that some students may face, it has been decided that while the examination will be held on March 15, those students who find it difficult to appear on the same day may choose not to appear. Further, it has been decided that such students will be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special exam is held,” read the CBSE circular.
It further stated, “It has been informed to CBSE that though the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 14, 2025, in most parts of the country, in some places, the celebrations will either take place on March 15, 2025, or spill over into March 15, 2025.”
The CBSE also highlighted that it made a significant move by announcing the date sheet for board examinations three months in advance.
This decision was aimed at providing students with ample time to plan their study schedules effectively.
This proactive step helped students manage their time better and approach their studies in a more organized and efficient manner.
As part of the schedule, the CBSE examination for Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) for Class XII is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2025. However, CBSE reiterates its commitment to the welfare of students while maintaining the sanctity of the Board Examinations. Therefore, this option has been provided.