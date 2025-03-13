Class 12 students missing March 15 Hindi exam due to Holi will get another opportunity: CBSE

It further stated, “It has been informed to CBSE that though the festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 14, 2025, in most parts of the country, in some places, the celebrations will either take place on March 15, 2025, or spill over into March 15, 2025.”

The CBSE also highlighted that it made a significant move by announcing the date sheet for board examinations three months in advance.

This decision was aimed at providing students with ample time to plan their study schedules effectively.

This proactive step helped students manage their time better and approach their studies in a more organized and efficient manner.

As part of the schedule, the CBSE examination for Hindi Core (302)/Hindi Elective (002) for Class XII is scheduled to be held on March 15, 2025. However, CBSE reiterates its commitment to the welfare of students while maintaining the sanctity of the Board Examinations. Therefore, this option has been provided.