Construction of second fleet support ship begins, boosting Navy's strategic reach

NEW DELHI: The construction process of yet another Fleet Support Ship (FSS) of the Indian Navy has begun.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on March 13 said that the Keel Laying ceremony of the second of the five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) was held at Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Shipyard, Kattupalli, on March 12.
The addition of the new line of FSSs is aimed at strengthening the Navy's blue water capabilities. With the FSS operating, the naval ships will not be required to return to their home bases for stores, ammunition, fuel and personnel.
These ships would enhance the strategic reach and mobility of the Fleet.
"On induction, the FSS will bolster the Blue Water capabilities of the Indian Navy through replenishment of the Fleet ships at sea. These ships, with a displacement of more than 40,000 tons, will carry fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling prolonged operations at sea, thus enhancing the Fleet's reach and mobility," MoD added.
In their secondary role, the ships will be equipped for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations for evacuation of personnel and expeditious delivery of relief material during natural calamities.
The ceremony took place in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller Warship Production & Acquisition, and senior officials from the Indian Navy, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) and L&T.
HSL is a Public sector undertaking shipyard located in Visakhapatnam. The Indian Navy had signed a contract with HSL for the acquisition of five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) in Aug 2023 at an overall cost of approx. Rs 19,000 crore, with delivery commencing mid-2027.
At the time of contract signing, the MoD said, "The construction of these ships will provide a new dimension to the Indian shipbuilding Industry and encourage active participation of associated industries, including MSMEs."
Showcasing the strength of public-private partnership, HSL has contracted the construction of two FSS to L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli to effectively utilise the country's shipbuilding capacity and meet stringent timelines for delivery.
With a completely indigenous design and sourcing of the majority of the equipment from indigenous manufacturers, this project will boost the Indian Shipbuilding Industry and is in consonance with GoI initiatives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India and Make for the World.