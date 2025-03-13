Construction of second fleet support ship begins, boosting Navy's strategic reach

NEW DELHI: The construction process of yet another Fleet Support Ship (FSS) of the Indian Navy has begun.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on March 13 said that the Keel Laying ceremony of the second of the five Fleet Support Ships (FSS) was held at Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Shipyard, Kattupalli, on March 12.

The addition of the new line of FSSs is aimed at strengthening the Navy's blue water capabilities. With the FSS operating, the naval ships will not be required to return to their home bases for stores, ammunition, fuel and personnel.

These ships would enhance the strategic reach and mobility of the Fleet.

"On induction, the FSS will bolster the Blue Water capabilities of the Indian Navy through replenishment of the Fleet ships at sea. These ships, with a displacement of more than 40,000 tons, will carry fuel, water, ammunition and stores, enabling prolonged operations at sea, thus enhancing the Fleet's reach and mobility," MoD added.

In their secondary role, the ships will be equipped for Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations for evacuation of personnel and expeditious delivery of relief material during natural calamities.