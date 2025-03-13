CPM opposes Starlink deal, cites national security concerns

NEW DELHI: Opposing the reported tie-up between Jio, Airtel, and Elon Musk’s Starlink to provide high-speed satellite-based internet services, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Thursday said that allowing a US company to acquire highly strategic satellite spectrum would lead to a monopoly, compromising national sovereignty and security.

A statement issued by the politburo of the party said that the recent reports of Jio and Airtel’s tie-up with Starlink in the country raise serious questions regarding spectrum allocation and national security concerns.

“The Supreme Court had held in the 2G case that spectrum is a scarce resource and can be allocated to private players only through open, transparent auctions. Any private deal for allocating spectrum would be a violation of the law of the land. Jio, Airtel, and Starlink coming together to form a cartel to dominate satellite spectrum use will be at the cost of millions of telecom subscribers in India,” read the statement.