Future of 85 lakh children in 6 states at risk: Rahul slams BJP over 'padmavyuh' OF exam paper leaks

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said examination paper leaks were a "systematic failure" and asserted that the "serious problem" would be eradicated only when all political parties and governments forget their differences to take strict steps together.

The former Congress chief said the future of 85 lakh children in six states is at risk as paper leak has become the most dangerous "padmavyuh" for our youth.

"Paper leaks put hardworking students and their families into uncertainty and stress, taking away the fruits of their hard work. It also sends the wrong message to the next generation that dishonesty can be better than hard work, which is completely unacceptable," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"It has not even been a year since the NEET paper leak shook the country. After our protest, the Modi government hid behind a new law and called it a solution, but so many recent leaks have proven that to be a failure as well," he said.

This serious problem is a systematic failure, Gandhi asserted.