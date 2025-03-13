In a decade, Modi’s leadership has given more progress than the previous 70 years combined: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: India’s infrastructure has surged under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the world’s second-largest road network, third-largest metro rail system, and fourth-largest rail network. In a decade, Modi’s leadership has given more progress than the previous 70 years combined. Four-lane highways have expanded 2.5 times, with 36.5 km built daily, Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted while inaugurating ₹146 crore development projects in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday.

"In the last 10 years, the Modi government has expanded the national highway network by 60%," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while addressing virtually.

"Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Gujarat and the entire nation are making remarkable strides," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said. "Gujarat is home to the world’s largest green energy park in Kutch, Asia’s largest green city in Dholera, and India’s second-longest highway, the Surat-Chennai Expressway."

He highlighted key infrastructure milestones, stating, "To position India as a global financial hub, GIFT City has been established in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train is underway, and a Rapid Rail service now connects Bhuj and Ahmedabad."

Shah further emphasized India’s growing transport network: "Today, we have the world’s second-largest road network, third-largest metro rail system, and fourth-largest rail network. Additionally, 136 Vande Bharat trains are running, and 97% of the broad-gauge network is electrified."