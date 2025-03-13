India, Bangladesh naval forces carry out coordinated patrol in Bay of Bengal to enhance interoperability

The exercise saw participation from INS Ranvir of the Indian Navy and BNS Abu Ubaidah of the Bangladesh Navy. While Ranvir is a destroyer, the BNS Abu Ubaidah is a frigate.

The exercise involved a range of complex operations, including surface firing, tactical maneuvers, underway replenishment, Visit-Board-Search-Seizure (VBSS) cross boarding, communication drills, quizzes for operational teams and junior officers on professional topics, and steam pasts.

The exercise provided both navies with the opportunity to develop closer ties in tactical planning, coordination, and information sharing for undertaking seamless maritime operations.

It has strengthened coordination and confidence between the two navies, improving their ability to undertake coordinated operations and respond swiftly and effectively to emerging threats at sea.

The enhanced synergy of naval operations between the two navies is a testament to their shared commitment to countering global security challenges, promoting security and stability in the region, and advancing the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative of India.