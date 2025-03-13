India must meet rising electricity demand with non-fossil fuel sources by 2030

A new study highlights that India needs to meet its increasing electricity demand reliably and affordably by relying on non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. The country is expected to face an additional demand of 600 gigawatts (GW) of electricity by that year. This transition could lead to a reduction in generation costs by 6-18 paise per unit, save up to Rs 42,000 crore, and create around one lakh additional jobs.

The study, titled How Can India Meet Its Rising Power Demand? Pathways to 2030, was conducted by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). It analysed India's power system dispatch every 15 minutes for the year 2030. This research follows the country's record power demand of 238 GW reached in February 2025, with peak demand expected to rise to 260 GW during the summer months. The increase in demand is surpassing earlier projections due to unusually warm weather.

According to the study, India must expand its non-fossil fuel capacity to 600 GW by 2030 to meet its growing electricity needs in an environmentally sustainable and affordable way. Renewable energy sources are identified as the cheapest and most viable option to meet this demand. If power consumption continues to grow beyond current projections due to climate change or strong economic growth, a high renewable energy pathway of 600 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 is the best solution.