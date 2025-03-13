India proposes creation of South-East Asia surveillance network to strengthen response to health emergencies: WHO

NEW DELHI: India has proposed the creation of a South-East Asia Network of transboundary collaborative surveillance, which will help enhance multi-source surveillance to strengthen the response to health emergencies in the region, the WHO said on Thursday.

The proposal will be discussed with the 11 member countries of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region (SEARO) later this year.

The proposal was made during the three-day regional meeting, ‘Advancing multisource collaborative surveillance in WHO South-East Asia Region.’

At the event, Saima Wazed, Regional Director of the WHO South-East Asia Region (SEARO), said that in line with the approaches of multisource collaborative surveillance (MSCS), India has proposed the creation of a South-East Asia Network of transboundary collaborative surveillance, which is expected to be discussed with member countries later this year.

To support countries in operationalising the concept of multi-source surveillance, the WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia developed a regional manual, Informing Public Health Decision-Making with Multisource Collaborative Surveillance: A Step-by-Step Approach.

Using the manual, Indonesia and Nepal have initiated the implementation of multisource collaborative surveillance (MSCS).

The MSCS approach is critical as gathering and synthesising information from different sources is not always easy.

"The systems and data are owned by different surveillance stakeholders within and beyond the health sector, and mechanisms and procedures are not always in place to timely and effectively share and synthesise data and information from various sources," she said.