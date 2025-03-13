ISRO undocks its two satellites in maiden attempt

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan told The New Indian Express that it is a proud moment for us as the undocking has happened in its first attempt. He admitted that there were some technical glitches due to which earlier attempts were made before the docking was done. But the undocking happened in its very first attempt.

Now, the working of the two satellites will be studied, they will be photographed by each of the satellites, and their operations will be monitored.

“We carried out systematic experiments before undocking. We will be carrying out further experiments post-docking. The aim of the experiment is not to just dock and undock, but future missions - Chandrayaan-4, setting up of Bharatiya Antariksh Mission, and Man on the Moon mission - for all this, docking and undocking of the two satellites is just the beginning. The aim of ISRO is to hold the leader position in the space research sector, so time is not a constraint. We want to excel in the working,” Narayanan said.