J&K Assembly speaker forms nine member Business Advisory Committee

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has constituted a 9-member Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

The Speaker ordered formation of the BAC hours after opposition BJP members objected to the conduct of Assembly proceedings without BAC.

The Speaker will be the chairman of the nine-member Committee.

Other members of the committee include Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma, NC MLAs Ali Mohammad Sagar and Mubarak Gul, CPI-M MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Peoples Conference MLA Sajad Lone, PDP MLA Mohammad Fayaz and independent MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram.

The committee has been constituted by the Speaker under Rule 317 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.