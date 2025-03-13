Meghalaya denies contribution to air pollution in Byrnihat

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya has virtually denied contribution to air pollution in Byrnihat, an industrial town located along its border with Assam.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma suggested that it is Assam and not Meghalaya that is responsible for the very poor air quality index (AQI) in Byrnihat.
Byrnihat is named as the world’s most polluted town in the World Air Quality Report 2024 released by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company.
Sangma told the Meghalaya Assembly that media reports on the very poor AQI in Byrnihat were based only on the readings of Assam’s air quality monitoring stations.
“The Assam stations took the readings in January. During the same period, our stations recorded satisfactory and moderate AQI. The very poor AQI is from the Assam stations,” he said.
“Our readings are different, and I would like to stick to them. We would like to make the air quality the best possible for our citizens,” he added.
He also said that the Assam Pollution Control Board was taking measures to improve the environmental quality after preparing an action plan.
Byrnihat has two sides, falling in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) and Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi districts. The high pollution levels in the town are affecting both states. There are 35 industrial units on the Assam side and 27 on the Meghalaya side that cause air pollution.
The town has mostly ferro alloy and coke industries. The statement by Sangma followed concerns expressed by people and environmentalists over high pollution levels in the town.
The Meghalaya government shut down seven industrial units operating in Byrnihat for flouting environmental norms, with Sangma directing the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) to continue its surprise inspections.
Recently, Meghalaya suggested a joint mechanism with Assam to improve air quality in Byrnihat.
"Taking into consideration the presence of air-polluting industries in the Byrnihat area, both in Meghalaya and Assam, a coordinated and holistic approach from both states is essential in addressing the air pollution crisis,” the MSPCB said.