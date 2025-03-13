Meghalaya denies contribution to air pollution in Byrnihat

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya has virtually denied contribution to air pollution in Byrnihat, an industrial town located along its border with Assam.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma suggested that it is Assam and not Meghalaya that is responsible for the very poor air quality index (AQI) in Byrnihat.

Byrnihat is named as the world’s most polluted town in the World Air Quality Report 2024 released by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company.

Sangma told the Meghalaya Assembly that media reports on the very poor AQI in Byrnihat were based only on the readings of Assam’s air quality monitoring stations.

“The Assam stations took the readings in January. During the same period, our stations recorded satisfactory and moderate AQI. The very poor AQI is from the Assam stations,” he said.

“Our readings are different, and I would like to stick to them. We would like to make the air quality the best possible for our citizens,” he added.