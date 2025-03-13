Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces dedicated fund to boost creator economy

The event was sought to engage the international community ahead of the Summit and to ensure maximum foreign participation. The four-day Summit starting on May 1 is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

“The fund to be established will take WAVES forward. It will be implemented,” the minister added.

The fund will be implemented through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode and modalities will be released later, Vaishnaw said.

He further informed that to establish the first Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai, Rs 391 crore had been sanctioned.

“Soon, along with the chief minister of Maharashtra, we will decide the building plan, faculty arrangements and how the media and entertainment sector will be reached out in the coming days,” he said.

Last year, the Union Cabinet approved the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies on the lines of premium institutions such as Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Present on the occasion were union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar, chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, and Minister of State for information and broadcasting and Secretary Sanjay Jaju.