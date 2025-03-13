Nainital HC halts felling of 3,300 trees for proposed road project in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: In a significant ruling, the Nainital High Court has imposed a temporary ban on the cutting of 3,300 trees along the proposed road between Rishikesh and Bhaniyawala. The court has also directed the state government to present all relevant permissions regarding the project before it.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice G. Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani, made this decision while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Renu Pal, a resident of Dehradun.

The court has requested the petitioner to submit Google images illustrating the corridor and the specific segments of the road affected by the project.