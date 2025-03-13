Police officer beaten to death in Bihar's Araria, four suspects detained

PATNA: A police officer was beaten to death in Bihar's Araria district late on Wednesday when he had gone to arrest a criminal, police said.

The incident took place at Laxmipur village under Phulkaha police station limits when an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Rajiv Kumar Mall was brutally assaulted by a mob.

The police officer had gone to arrest Anmol Yadav, a native of Manikpur-Narpatganj, who was evading arrest in connection with a case lodged with Phulkaha police station.

A warrant of arrest was also pending against Yadav.

The ASI Mall visited a wedding pandal where Anmol was present. As soon as police arrested Anmol, villagers surrounded the police team and attacked them to facilitate the escape of Anmol from police custody.

ASI Mall received grievous injuries in the attack and was subsequently admitted to the Sadar hospital at Forbesganj.