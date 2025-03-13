Police officer beaten to death in Bihar's Araria, four suspects detained

PATNA: A police officer was beaten to death in Bihar's Araria district late on Wednesday when he had gone to arrest a criminal, police said.
The incident took place at Laxmipur village under Phulkaha police station limits when an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Rajiv Kumar Mall was brutally assaulted by a mob.
The police officer had gone to arrest Anmol Yadav, a native of Manikpur-Narpatganj, who was evading arrest in connection with a case lodged with Phulkaha police station.
A warrant of arrest was also pending against Yadav.
The ASI Mall visited a wedding pandal where Anmol was present. As soon as police arrested Anmol, villagers surrounded the police team and attacked them to facilitate the escape of Anmol from police custody.
ASI Mall received grievous injuries in the attack and was subsequently admitted to the Sadar hospital at Forbesganj.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Araria, Anjani Kumar said that the station house officer of Phulkaha police station had received information about the presence of a criminal at a wedding function at Laxmipur village.
Around 1.30 am, a police team led by Rajiv Kumar Mall visited the spot to arrest the criminal. In the ensuing confrontation between police and the mob, ASI Mall received injuries. He was admitted to a local hospital where he died during treatment.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Forbesganj, Mukesh Kumar Saha said that three-four suspects have been detained for interrogation in connection with the incident.
"Efforts are underway to procure CCTV footage of the incident," he added. The deceased cop is stated to be a resident of Munger.
The incident happened barely within a week when state director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar had issued a circular asking the police officers to conduct raids with adequate number of police force.
Attacks on police personnel have frequently been reported from different districts of state. Most of the attacks on police personnel took place during the arrest of accused in prohibition-related cases.