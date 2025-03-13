Punjab Budget to be tabled on March 26

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Cabinet has decided to hold the Budget session from March 21 to 28, with the state's Budget proposals scheduled for presentation on March 26.

This decision was made during a meeting of the Punjab cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The meeting was initially scheduled for 11 am at the Chief Minister’s Residence (CMR), however, it was delayed by an hour.

Three ministers, Aman Arora, Laljit Singh Bhullar, and Dr Baljit Kaur, arrived at the CMR but left after about half an hour due to the delay.

They, along with other cabinet colleagues, came back at 1 pm, and the meeting lasted a little over an hour.

Giving the details, a spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the cabinet gave the nod for recommending the same to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, who is authorized to officially summon the State Legislature as per Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India.

The Governor address will take place on March 25, followed by a discussion on the address. The Finance Minister will present the budget for the year 2025-26 on March 26, and a general discussion on the Budget will take place thereafter.