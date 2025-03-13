Punjab government to prioritise rehabilitation over criminalisation for drug addicts under NDPS Act

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government will provide rehabilitation and de-addiction for individuals caught with a non-commercial quantity of drugs, granting them immunity under Section 64(a) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Interestingly, after Kerala, Punjab ranked second among all states in the country last year for the number of cases registered under the NDPS Act. However, there has been a declining trend in the registration of such cases over the past three years.

Sources have revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government is not inclined to criminalise addicts caught with a non-commercial quantity of drugs by imprisoning them. Instead, the government has opted to focus on de-addiction and rehabilitation for those found with less than 2.5 grams of heroin, as defined under the NDPS Act. The government has also clearly outlined the distinction between commercial and non-commercial quantities for various illegally used drugs.

Section 64(A) of the NDPS Act offers immunity from prosecution to addicts or individuals charged with an offense under Section 27 (punishment for consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances) or offenses involving a small quantity of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. This immunity is granted only if the individuals voluntarily agree to undergo treatment for de-addiction.