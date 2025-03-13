Ranchi Diary | 800 MW Patratu Power Plant successfully tested

Jharkhand’s largest power plant is set to become operational after successfully being synchronised with the grid on Tuesday. During testing, it produced 100 MW of electricity. It will take an additional two to three months to connect the transmission line, after which the generated electricity can be utilised effectively.Notably, a 2400 MW capacity power plant is currently under construction in Patratu, with an estimated cost of around 12,000 crore rupees. The project will include three plants, each with a capacity of 800 MW. While testing has been completed for the first plant, its operational start was delayed until now.

IIT-ISM to celebrate centenary year

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad has achieved a remarkable ranking of 20th globally and 1st in India in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for Mineral and Mining Engineering. The institute is poised to celebrate its centenary this year. Department of Mining Engineering has been designated as a QIP Centre, allowing faculty members from other Mining Engineering departments across the country to pursue higher studies. Additionally, it has received recognition as a “Centre of Advanced Studies” in Mining Engineering by the UGC for its high standards in teaching, research, and services to the mining industry. According to Rajni Singh, Dean of Corporate Communications, this improvement from the previous year highlights the institute’s steadfast commitment.

870,567 cases settled in National Lok Adalat

On March 8, the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHLSA) organized a national Lok Adalat. The event, conducted throughout the state under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), invited cases on various matters. A total of 1,870,657 cases were resolved, resulting in settlements amounting to `8,08,50,28,598 across the state. Additionally, 35 cases were disposed of in the Jharkhand High Court during this event.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com