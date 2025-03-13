Why Manipur not on itinerary: Congress on Amit Shah's Assam, Mizoram visit

NEW DELHI: With Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announcing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would make a three-day visit to his state and Mizoram, the Congress on Thursday asked why Manipur was not on the itinerary.

Sarma said the Union home minister would arrive in Jorhat late on Friday for a three-day visit to Assam and Mizoram.

Shortly after arriving in Jorhat, the home minister will travel to Dergaon in Golaghat district, where he will spend the night at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Sarma said while briefing reporters.