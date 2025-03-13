With Friday prayers and Holi coinciding, Muslim religious leaders in Ratlam ask youngsters to go home after 'Namaaz'

BHOPAL: With Holi falling on Friday, Muslim religious leaders have asked the community youngsters to go home directly after offering the Namaaz instead of roaming around.

A peace committee meeting took place in the western MP’s Ratlam city on March 13 in which the members present assured for peaceful Friday prayers and Holi.

“It has been unanimously decided by our (Muslim) religious leaders to tell the community’s youngsters, particularly those aged between 15 and 18 years not to roam, after offering the Taraweeh (special prayers performed exclusively during the Islamic month of Ramadan) and go home straight away,” said Mohd Shabir Hasan.

Hasan heads one of the prominent mosques of Ratlam district, which has a sizeable Muslim population.

The Ratlam city’s Shahar Qazi Maulvi Sayyed Quazi Ahmad Ali, issued a written appeal to the Muslims of the city appealing to smile and not act 'angrily', if a Hindu resident pours colour by mistake.

“Offer Namaaz in the mosques, avoid any disharmony or disturbance to preserve communal peace and harmony in Ratlam city," he added.