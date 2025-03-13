With Friday prayers and Holi coinciding, Muslim religious leaders in Ratlam ask youngsters to go home after 'Namaaz'

BHOPAL: With Holi falling on Friday, Muslim religious leaders have asked the community youngsters to go home directly after offering the Namaaz instead of roaming around.
A peace committee meeting took place in the western MP’s Ratlam city on March 13 in which the members present assured for peaceful Friday prayers and Holi.
“It has been unanimously decided by our (Muslim) religious leaders to tell the community’s youngsters, particularly those aged between 15 and 18 years not to roam, after offering the Taraweeh (special prayers performed exclusively during the Islamic month of Ramadan) and go home straight away,” said Mohd Shabir Hasan.
Hasan heads one of the prominent mosques of Ratlam district, which has a sizeable Muslim population.
The Ratlam city’s Shahar Qazi Maulvi Sayyed Quazi Ahmad Ali, issued a written appeal to the Muslims of the city appealing to smile and not act 'angrily', if a Hindu resident pours colour by mistake.
“Offer Namaaz in the mosques, avoid any disharmony or disturbance to preserve communal peace and harmony in Ratlam city," he added.
Significantly, the same Muslim religious leader had in October 2024 issued an appeal asking Muslim youngsters to avoid going to Garba Pandals in Ratlam district.
The time period until Rang Panchami festival (March 19) is a major security challenge for the entire MP police apparatus, particularly in the Malwa-Nimar region spread across districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions.
The March 9 communal violence triggered by communal disturbance during a procession celebrating India’s Champions Trophy title win in Mhow town of Indore district, has further brought the entire MP police establishment on its toes.
As many as 14 persons have been arrested so far in the matter, while dozens of people have been named in the 9 FIRs lodged in connection with the series of March 9 violence.
The National Security Act has been invoked against three men (all from the minority community).The three concerned men have been accused in similar cases in the past as well..
While heavy police force has been deployed across sensitive towns and areas of western and southwestern MP, police personnel have also flag marched in many communally sensitive districts, including Khargone and Khandwa.