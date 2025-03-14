Bodo council chief calls for development of tribal languages

GUWAHATI: Assam’s autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Boro on Friday called for the development of tribal languages stating that nobody can neglect the mother tongue.

Addressing the 57th annual conference of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma in Kokrajhar district, Boro said special funds received by the tribal communities for their development, including the development of their languages, were not adequate.

“There is a provision under the Right to Education to impart education in our mother tongue. Tribal languages are becoming a medium of instruction in education and I want to request our education minister (Ranoj Pegu) to take steps to further develop them,” said Boro, who is also the president of political outfit United People’s Party Liberal and an architect of the 2020 Bodo peace accord.

“Bodos have struggled for long for education in the mother tongue. Sadly, even today, Bodo and other tribal language textbooks are not adequate and error-free. We request that these are rectified before the commencement of the new academic session,” he added.