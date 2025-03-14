Bodo council chief calls for development of tribal languages

GUWAHATI: Assam’s autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Boro on Friday called for the development of tribal languages stating that nobody can neglect the mother tongue.
Addressing the 57th annual conference of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma in Kokrajhar district, Boro said special funds received by the tribal communities for their development, including the development of their languages, were not adequate.
“There is a provision under the Right to Education to impart education in our mother tongue. Tribal languages are becoming a medium of instruction in education and I want to request our education minister (Ranoj Pegu) to take steps to further develop them,” said Boro, who is also the president of political outfit United People’s Party Liberal and an architect of the 2020 Bodo peace accord.
“Bodos have struggled for long for education in the mother tongue. Sadly, even today, Bodo and other tribal language textbooks are not adequate and error-free. We request that these are rectified before the commencement of the new academic session,” he added.
A former president of ABSU, Boro said the four-day event was celebrating the immense contribution of the student body towards holistically empowering the greater Bodo community.
Since its inception, ABSU has been the backbone of the Bodo community and it has been playing a pivotal role in preserving the Bodo language, literature and culture, he added.
Pegu too acknowledged the ABSU’s crucial role in shaping Assam’s educational landscape.
“At the crossroads of development, New Education Policy (NEP) and technological transformation, I urge collective efforts toward a vibrant Bodo Territorial Region and a Vikshit Bharat. Aligning education with industry demands is the key with NEP 2020 emphasising skill development, entrepreneurship and career independence,” the minister said.
He highlighted the importance of fostering self-reliance among youth by encouraging entrepreneurial opportunities and job creation.
ABSU president Dipen Boro stressed the need for continuous investment in education and leadership growth. He said the evolution of education must be in sync with the changing needs of students and the demands of the future.
“It is imperative to create opportunities that empower the youth with the knowledge, skills, and guidance needed to succeed,” Boro said, adding that the conference is an endeavour to turn ideas into practical solutions.
The conference, dedicated to Bodofa (Father of the Bodos) Upendra Nath Brahma, brought together academicians, policy makers, and community and cultural leaders. The discussions revolved around education, youth leadership and cultural preservation.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the event on the concluding day on Sunday.