Female sub-inspector claims rape, blackmail by colleague in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: In a shocking turn of events, a female sub-inspector in Dehradun has alleged that she was raped and blackmailed by a constable from her own department. The victim complained to the Patel Nagar police station, leading to the registration of a case against the accused constable, Aslam, under serious charges.

"The police have initiated an investigation into the matter," confirmed sources close to the case.

According to reports, a female sub-inspector was recently transferred from a hilly district to a police station in Dehradun. The victim stated, "On the day of the incident, due to being away from my duty location, I decided to stay at a hotel in the city and asked my colleague constable to book a room for me."

The allegations further claim that upon arriving at the hotel, the constable forcibly raped the female sub-inspector. The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about safety and conduct within the police force.

Investigations are currently underway as authorities take the matter seriously.