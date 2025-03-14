Female sub-inspector claims rape, blackmail by colleague in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: In a shocking turn of events, a female sub-inspector in Dehradun has alleged that she was raped and blackmailed by a constable from her own department. The victim complained to the Patel Nagar police station, leading to the registration of a case against the accused constable, Aslam, under serious charges.
"The police have initiated an investigation into the matter," confirmed sources close to the case.
According to reports, a female sub-inspector was recently transferred from a hilly district to a police station in Dehradun. The victim stated, "On the day of the incident, due to being away from my duty location, I decided to stay at a hotel in the city and asked my colleague constable to book a room for me."
The allegations further claim that upon arriving at the hotel, the constable forcibly raped the female sub-inspector. The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about safety and conduct within the police force.
Investigations are currently underway as authorities take the matter seriously.
In her complaint, the female sub-inspector revealed that the accused constable not only assaulted her but also recorded a video of the incident. "He threatened me, saying that if I told anyone, he would make the video go viral," she stated.
Struggling with mental trauma, the victim decided to take leave and go home. However, she added, "Due to the immense psychological pressure, I couldn't even make it home."
After returning to duty, the accused constable reportedly blackmailed the victim by referencing the video, leading to multiple incidents of sexual assault.
Summoning her courage, the victim ultimately decided to file a complaint with the police.
The police have registered a case against the accused constable under various sections of the BNS Act, including 115(2), 126(1), 308, 351(2), 351(3), 352, 64, 77, and 78.
Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh stated, "The victim is undergoing a medical examination, and an application has been submitted for her statement to be recorded before a magistrate." The responsibility for monitoring the case has been assigned to the SP (rural) of the area. The police have indicated that strict action will be taken against the accused if the allegations are proven during the investigation.