Four teenage boys drown in Ulhas river in Thane after playing Holi

THANE: Four teenage boys drowned in Ulhas river in Thane district's Badlapur area on Friday afternoon, a police official said.

The children, in the 15-16 age group and Class X students, had ventured into the river after celebrating Holi and got swept away when its water level rose suddenly, he said.

The official identified them as Aryan Medar (15), Om Singh Tomar (15), Siddharth Singh (16), and Aryan Singh (16), all residents of Poddar Gruh Complex in Chamtoli.

"The bodies of the four have been recovered and have been sent to Badlapur rural hospital for post mortem.

A case has been registered and probe is underway," the official said.