J&K government unveils 'Road Safety Policy 2025' to reduce accidents, fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030
SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has unveiled 'The Jammu and Kashmir Road Safety Policy 2025' to reduce road mishaps and fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.
While notifying 'The Jammu and Kashmir Road Safety Policy -2025, ' an official notification stated that road transport is the most effective mode of transportation in the state.
The government recognises that road safety demands an integrated and holistic approach to tackle road safety issues in the UT.
There are over 22.66 lakh registered vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir. A cause of concern for authorities is that road accidents and fatalities are increasing each year.
In 2022, 6092 road accidents took place in J&K in which 805 people lost their lives while in 2023, 6298 accidents were reported and 893 people lost their lives.
Road accidents in J&K are attributed to reckless driving, overspeeding, poor road conditions and inadequate enforcement of traffic rules.
As per official data, 40 per cent of accidents have occurred in Jammu, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts of Jammu region.
“Accidental data analysis shows that the number of accidents and fatality rate needs to be brought down, making it imperative to promote preventive strategy for road safety,” reads the official notification.
It also stated that the government, with a vision to achieve the goal of reduction in road accidents and fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030, is committed to bring a significant reduction in road accidents in coordination with all stakeholders and government agencies.
The government will create an effective institutional mechanism to strengthen the road safety measures besides providing necessary support structures to enable each institution to play its role effectively.
The government also intends to promote awareness regarding road safety among the key decision makers and government departments responsible for making provision of safer roads.
In the new Road Safety Policy, the institutional arrangements have been strengthened by constituting the State Road Safety Council which shall be headed by the Minister in charge of Transport and a lead agency headed by an officer of the rank of Additional Transport Commissioner.
“The DRDCs shall conduct regular identification of accident-prone areas and black spots based on accident intensity and severity after every six months. The corrective action within six months for the identified accident-prone areas/black spots through proper planning, design and construction techniques will be done,” an official spokesman said.
The government will also establish an accountability mechanism for defaulting contractors and consultants regarding poorly constructed and maintained roads, including the process for black listing them.
The parking policy will also be notified to impress upon vehicle owners to have parking space before the vehicle is purchased. The Municipal/Development authorities would charge for road side parking with charges increasing exponentially with time.
To reduce pressure on roads, the government will also adopt innovative features to encourage use of Public Transport System instead of Private Transport System.