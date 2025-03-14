J&K government unveils 'Road Safety Policy 2025' to reduce accidents, fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government has unveiled 'The Jammu and Kashmir Road Safety Policy 2025' to reduce road mishaps and fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.

While notifying 'The Jammu and Kashmir Road Safety Policy -2025, ' an official notification stated that road transport is the most effective mode of transportation in the state.

The government recognises that road safety demands an integrated and holistic approach to tackle road safety issues in the UT.

There are over 22.66 lakh registered vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir. A cause of concern for authorities is that road accidents and fatalities are increasing each year.

In 2022, 6092 road accidents took place in J&K in which 805 people lost their lives while in 2023, 6298 accidents were reported and 893 people lost their lives.