Kolkata Diary | Has education in Bengal hit rock bottom?

A political slugfest ensued after a purported video of a youth TMC leader’s birthday celebration at a govt school in South 24 Parganas, that too on the eve of the higher secondary examinations, emerged on social media. Opposition BJP was quick to question the role of the admistration. ‘Education in Bengal has hit rock bottom,’ state BJP president Sukanta Majumder fired: “Where is the administration? Silent. Blind. Complicit.” While the BJP alleged Bengal schools were turning into TMC party offices, the ruling party has assured a probe into the purpoted incident and strict action against those involved.

CPM-TMC spar over JU violence gets graphic

After Jadavpur University (JU) came to the political limelight following clashes between students and authorities, young CPI(M) leader Srijan Bhattacharya alleged that education minister Bratya Basu’s car had mowed down SFI’s Indranuj, who was badly injured. He even presented purported video evidence of the incident. However, TMC’s Debangshu Bhattacharya readily rejected the allegations, claiming the videos were manipulated; instead he presented the “entire video of the incident” where Basu’s car is purportedly seen being vandalised by members of SFI.

Mamata sanctions state security to ex-Union min

Days after MHA withdrew central security cover of former Union MoS John Barla, he was accorded state security by the Mamata Banerjee government. A week ago, the Union home ministry withdrew the security cover provided to 32 BJP leaders in West Bengal. According to sources, the MHA review committee issued the list on Wednesday which included names of some of those BJP leaders who lost in last year’s Lok Sabha elections. Former Union minister John Barla, former MP Dashrath Tirkey, BJP leader Shankudeb Panda and former IPS officer Debashis Dhar are among the 32 people in the list whose security has been withdrawn.

