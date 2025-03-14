Madhya Pradesh: Youths asked to come home after prayers

BHOPAL: With Friday’s namaz and Holi falling on the same day, Muslim religious leaders asked the community’s youngsters to directly go home instead of roaming after offering prayers.

A meeting of the peace committee took place in the western MP’s Ratlam city on Thursday, where all those present assured peaceful Friday prayers and Holi celebrations.

“It has been unanimously decided by our religious leaders to tell the community’s youngsters, particularly those aged between 15 and 18 years, not to roam after offering the Taraweeh (special prayers performed during Ramadan), but straight away go home,” said Mohd Shabir Hasan who heads a mosque of Ratlam district.

Ratlam’s Shahar Qazi Maulvi Sayyed Quazi Ahmad Ali issued a written appeal to the Muslims of the city -- to smile and not act angrily if a Hindu resident pours colour by mistake. “Offer namaaz in the mosques, but avoid any disharmony or disturbance to preserve communal peace and harmony in Ratlam city,” he said. The Shahar Qazi had in October 2024 issued an appeal, asking Muslim youngsters to avoid going to Garba pandals in Ratlam.

Not just Friday, which will see special namaz and Holi coinciding, but the period till Rang Panchami is a major security challenge for the police apparatus, particularly in the districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions.