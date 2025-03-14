Man armed with iron rod attacks devotees at Golden Temple in Amritsar; five injured

CHANDIGARH: An unidentified man armed with a rod attacked devotees at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, injuring five people.
Sources said that the attack took place inside the oldest Guru Ram Dass inn in the golden temple complex near the community kitchen (langar) hall.
The state police have arrested the alleged accused and his aide, who had accompanied him to the golden temple. The identity of the attacker has not been officially disclosed.
The police are investigating the motive behind the assault.
Among the injured, a Sikh youth from Bathinda is in serious condition and is receiving treatment at the emergency wing of Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Amritsar.
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has strongly condemned the shocking attack on devotees and sewadars (attendants) at Sri Guru Ramdas Niwas of Golden Temple.
SGPC has urged the police administration to take immediate and stringent action against the culprits and to disclose their identities to the public.
SGPC Secretary Partap Singh described the incident as potentially part of a larger conspiracy and called for a thorough police investigation to uncover the truth.
Providing details of the attack, he stated that while Sikh devotees from around the world had gathered to pay obeisance at golden temple on the occasion of the new Nanakshahi year, an attacker entered Sri Guru Ramdas Niwas around 12 noon and suddenly launched an assault on devotees and sewadars using an iron rod.
"Three devotees from Mohali, Bathinda and Patiala along with two sewadars, were injured," he said.
Singh said, "Alarmingly, one sewadar and a devotee from Bathinda have suffered severe head injuries and remain in critical condition. The injured individuals were immediately admitted to Sri Guru Ramdas Hospital at Vallah managed by the SGPC, where all necessary medical arrangements are being provided by the organization."
He said that due to swift response and surveillance footage from the CCTV cameras installed within the Golden Temple complex, the attacker and one of his accomplice was apprehended and handed over to the police.
Now, the police administration must conduct a rigorous investigation to expose the culprits and the forces behind this brutal act, he added.
Singh lamented that such incidents appear to be part of a deliberate conspiracy aimed at disturbing the peace at Golden Temple, a sacred site revered for its universal message of humanity.
He further warned that attempts are being made to instill fear among global Sikh devotees regarding the sanctity and safety of this holy site.