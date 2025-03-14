Man armed with iron rod attacks devotees at Golden Temple in Amritsar; five injured

CHANDIGARH: An unidentified man armed with a rod attacked devotees at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, injuring five people.

Sources said that the attack took place inside the oldest Guru Ram Dass inn in the golden temple complex near the community kitchen (langar) hall.

The state police have arrested the alleged accused and his aide, who had accompanied him to the golden temple. The identity of the attacker has not been officially disclosed.

The police are investigating the motive behind the assault.

Among the injured, a Sikh youth from Bathinda is in serious condition and is receiving treatment at the emergency wing of Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Amritsar.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has strongly condemned the shocking attack on devotees and sewadars (attendants) at Sri Guru Ramdas Niwas of Golden Temple.

SGPC has urged the police administration to take immediate and stringent action against the culprits and to disclose their identities to the public.