Man, who went missing a month ago, found dead

SRINAGAR: One of the three tribal youth, who went missing under mysterious circumstances nearly a month ago from south Kashmir’s Qazigund area, has been found dead. His body was recovered from a nallah on Thursday.

The other two who were accompanying him to a marriage function are still missing. There is also no trace of two tribal minor boys who went missing in J&K’s border district of Kathua since February 27.

A police official said a body was recovered from Veshow Nallah in Mah area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district today.

The deceased has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Bajad, 25, of Chandian Pajan, Devsar in Kulgam district. Riyaz alongwith two other youth Showket Ahmed Bajard and Mukhtar Ahmed Awan had gone missing since February 13.

The trio had left their home to attend a marriage function in a nearby village. Since then there was no trace of their whereabouts and today Riyaz’s body was recovered. The post-mortem of the body was conducted at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag.