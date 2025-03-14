Mehbooba says 'bigots' have converted Holi celebrations into source of fear for minorities

SRINAGAR: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti Friday said some "bigots" have converted Holi celebrations into a "source of fear" for minorities with the "approval of those in power."

This comes a day after she said pitting Hindus and Muslims against each other will have "dangerous consequences" for the country.

The PDP president was reacting to controversies linked to Holi celebrations and 'Jumma namaaz' of Ramzan coinciding on Friday.

In a post on X on Friday, Mehbooba said, "Holi for me has always symbolised India's Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb. I fondly remember eagerly awaiting the festival & celebrating it with my Hindu friends with immense joy & enthusiasm."

"However some bigots have now converted this celebration into a source of fear for minorities with the approval of those in power. It's time to wake up India. Wishing everyone a Happy Holi!" Mufti added.

On Thursday, the PDP president alleged the atmosphere in the country was being vitiated and Hindus were being pitted against Muslims.

This year, Holi and the second Friday of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan are coinciding. Several cities have tightened security measures to prevent any untoward incident.