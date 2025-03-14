Monkey menace: J&K farmers told to use alternative fruit crops, solar fencing

SRINAGAR: Monkeys have been wreaking havoc on fruit orchards and damaging crops in Jammu and Kashmir, causing heavy losses to the growers. In order to rein in the growing monkey menace, the government is exploring measures such as the use of solar fencing and repellers to deter attacks and a shift to alternative fruit crops.

The minister in charge of forest, ecology and environment acknowledged the damage being wrought by monkeys on crops and fruit orchards in J&K while addressing a question raised by BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia in the Assembly.

The threat posed by simians is more prevalent in the Jammu region, which comprises 10 districts. The monkeys cause substantial damage to maize, wheat, rice, mango, guava, ber, grapes, citrus fruits, litchi, sandy pear, peach, plum, apricot and other fruit crops. The losses incurred by farmers run into crores.

The minister suggested that farmers in areas affected by the menace grow fruit crops that monkeys usually do not harm, such as the dragon fruit. Besides, experts are suggesting that farmers start growing turmeric, ginger, okra, marigold and other medicinal plants.

The government has also advised the tillers to use solar fencing. “The solar power fence gives a sharp, short but non-lethal shock to the intruder and creates psychological fear. The alarm incorporated in the system gets activated and alerts the inmates of the protected area,” an expert said.