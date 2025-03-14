Over 30.98 quintals of Ganja worth Rs 6.20 crore seized in Morena

BHOPAL: An interstate narcotics racket concealing a massive haul of Ganja under sacks of animal fodder has been busted in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on March 14.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team of Morena police stopped a truck bearing a Chhattisgarh registration number near the Savitapura canal on the National Highway (NH-44).
On subsequent checking, as many as 120 packets were seized by the police team. The seized Ganja, which is more than 30.98 quintals, is estimated to be worth over Rs 6.20 crore.
Ongoing investigations, particularly based on the information divulged by the arrested truck driver to the cops, revealed that the truck was on its way from Nashik (Maharashtra) towards Delhi.
The truck driver who hails from the Jaunpur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, has been identified as Virendra Yadav. He is continuously changing his statements, due to which police are working at all possible angles in the case.
“The massive Ganja haul seized from the truck suggests that the inter-state narcotics racket might be larger than what was being thought initially. We’re particularly probing the places where the narcotics haul was being transported in the country,” a senior police officer in Morena district told TNIE.
Keeping in mind the magnitude of the case, a special investigation team (SIT) of Morena police has been constituted in the matter to probe the backward as well as the forward linkages of the racket.