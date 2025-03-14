Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Punjab's Moga

CHANDIGARH: A Shiv Sena leader was shot dead in the Moga district of Punjab late on Thursday night due to 'personal rivalry.'

The 53-year-old Mangat Rai alias Manga, who was living at Baghiana Basti area of Moga, was the president of the Moga unit of Shiv Sena. He had gone out of his house to buy some groceries and milk near Gill palace when at least three bike-borne men allegedly opened fire on him.

Manga immediately fled the area on a two-wheeler but was chased by the assailants. During the chase, the attackers fired at Manga again on the Stadium Road and fled the spot. He was declared dead at a hospital.

An 11-year-old child passing through the area was also injured in the firing and is undergoing treatment. The child was initially admitted to the Moga Civil Hospital and later referred to another hospital, DMC, for better treatment, said police sources.

Sources said that Manga had recently clashed with a group of locals, and the firing seemed to be a fallout of that incident.

"A case has been registered at Moga City South Police station against six people whom the family has named and they will be arrested soon. It is a case of personally rivalry,’’ said Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Gandhi.

Sources said that in another incident in Moga, three motorcycle-borne assailants entered a salon in Bagiana Basti for a haircut and fired two shots at the owner, Devender Kumar. One bullet hit Kumar in the leg and he was taken to the Moga Civil Hospital for treatment and later referred to another hospital.